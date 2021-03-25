Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

In pictures: PAF planes that participated in Pakistan Day fly-past

JF-17, F-16s soared the skies on Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
In pictures: PAF planes that participated in Pakistan Day fly-past

Pakistan Armed Forces celebrated the country’s Resolution Day with a ceremonial parade and flypast involving a variety of aircrafts.

Several planes such as JF-17 Thunders and F-16 Fighting Falcons were featured during the show.

Here is the list of aircraft which were seen in the fly-past.

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Photo Courtesy: AFP
Photo Courtesy: AFP

JF-17 Thunder

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Mirage

Mirage
Photo: AFP

F-7P

F-7
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra

Karakoram Eagle III

Karakoram Eagle 3
Photo: AFP

Saab 2000

Photo Courtesy: MonitorPak/Twitter

P-3C Orion

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ATR Maritime Patrol Aircraft

ATR Mobile
Photo Courtesy Aerodata AG

The country’s armed forces exhibited their might in the Pakistan Day parade which was held at the Shakarparian ground in Islamabad.

The ceremony was to take place on March 23 but was delayed due to inclimate weather conditions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
paf pakistan air force pakistan day Pakistan Day Parade
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi zoo, Mumtaz begum, Karachi zoo mumtaz begum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.