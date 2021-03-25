In pictures: PAF planes that participated in Pakistan Day fly-past

JF-17, F-16s soared the skies on Thursday
Pakistan Armed Forces celebrated the country’s Resolution Day with a ceremonial parade and flypast involving a variety of aircrafts.
Several planes such as JF-17 Thunders and F-16 Fighting Falcons were featured during the show.
Here is the list of aircraft which were seen in the fly-past.
The country’s armed forces exhibited their might in the Pakistan Day parade which was held at the Shakarparian ground in Islamabad.
The ceremony was to take place on March 23 but was delayed due to inclimate weather conditions.