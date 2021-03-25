In pictures: PAF planes that participated in Pakistan Day fly-past

Pakistan Armed Forces celebrated the country’s Resolution Day with a ceremonial parade and flypast involving a variety of aircrafts.

Several planes such as JF-17 Thunders and F-16 Fighting Falcons were featured during the show.

Here is the list of aircraft which were seen in the fly-past.

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Photo Courtesy: AFP

Photo Courtesy: AFP

JF-17 Thunder

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Mirage

Photo: AFP

F-7P

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra

Karakoram Eagle III

Photo: AFP

Saab 2000

Photo Courtesy: MonitorPak/Twitter

P-3C Orion

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ATR Maritime Patrol Aircraft

Photo Courtesy Aerodata AG

The country’s armed forces exhibited their might in the Pakistan Day parade which was held at the Shakarparian ground in Islamabad.

The ceremony was to take place on March 23 but was delayed due to inclimate weather conditions.