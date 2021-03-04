‘Imran Khan has been rejected by his own MNAs, allies’

Imran Khan has been rejected by his party’s MNAs and allies along with the opposition parties and the Pakistan Democratic Movement, said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

“You have lost the confidence of the National Assembly of Pakistan,” Bilawal said. “We have proven that your members don’t trust you. The House does not support you.”

The PPP took the PM’s challenge that he will dissolve the assemblies and hold fresh elections if the opposition wins the Senate elections. “But Imran Khan never keeps his promises and now he has come up with a new tactic.”

Previously, Khan said that he will hold the confidence vote and now he has delayed it, the PPP scion added. “Imran Khan sahab, you can’t take this decision now. The PDM will tell you when the no-confidence vote will take place now.”

It is the beginning of the end for Imran Khan now, he remarked. “We will save Punjab first.”

Pakistani who aren’t able to pay the fees of their children or purchase medicines celebrated with us after our Senate victory on Wednesday, he remarked.

“The PTI engaged in all sorts of tactics to cover their defeat but we will continue to expose them,” Bilawal added.