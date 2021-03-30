Imran Khan has fully recovered: Senator Faisal Javed

Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered from COVID-19, Senator Faisal Javed said Tuesday.

“He [PM Khan] has resumed work gradually [and] started building up his work routine as per doctors’ instructions,” the senator said in a tweet.

resumed work gradually & started building up his work routine as per doctors' instructions keeping in view national & intl guidelines. May ALLAH grant health to all. Ameen. Take care of urself & others #StaySafe — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 30, 2021

His test results came positive on March 20 after which he started isolating himself at home.

PM receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

The PM received his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in Islamabad two days before his results came positive.

The Ministry of National Health Services clarified that Imran Khan’s vaccination process hadn’t been completed. He had received the first dose two days ago which is “too soon for any vaccine to become effective”, it said in a tweet. Anti-bodies develop two to three weeks after the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

People who are being given the Sinopharm will receive two doses 21 to 28 days apart. One dose of the vaccine does not confer full immunity. You need both doses.

A person develops:

partial immunity two weeks after the first dose

full immunity two weeks after the second dose

This is why those who are vaccinated still need to wear masks and heed all other coronavirus precautions.

Asad Umar clarified that people have the misconception that the coronavirus vaccine is not effective. “When you have the virus, it takes two to three days for the symptoms to show. We can guarantee that when the PM got vaccinated, he had already contracted the virus.”

Don’t get confused and make sure you get vaccinated, Umar urged, adding that the premier will be tested again after his quarantine period ends.

Shahbaz Gill also said that people shouldn’t link the virus with the vaccine. The vaccine becomes effective after some days. This news should in no way deter people from getting vaccinated against the deadly disease, he remarked.

Pakistan is currently facing the third wave of the coronavirus.