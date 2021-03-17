I never promised to join PPP, says Sadiq Sanjrani

Senate chairman said no offer was made to him
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that he was not willing to join Pakistan People's Party.
PPPChairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had claimed his party had voted for SadiqSanjrani in the 2018 Senate election because he had promised to join the PPP.
He deniedthat he was made the offer.
"Idon't want to create any controversy," he said, "Nothing of the sorthad happened. I would have definitely joined the party if I were committed."
Speaking onthe Senate chairman election results, Sanjrani said that he was thankful to allthose who had him re-elected.
"I willfulfil my responsibilities according to my understanding while taking everyoneon board by giving equal representation," he said.