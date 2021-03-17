Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Local

I never promised to join PPP, says Sadiq Sanjrani

Senate chairman said no offer was made to him

Posted: Mar 17, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Mar 17, 2021

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that he was not willing to join Pakistan People's Party.

PPP

Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had claimed his party had voted for Sadiq

Sanjrani in the 2018 Senate election because he had promised to join the PPP.

He denied

that he was made the offer.

"I

don't want to create any controversy," he said, "Nothing of the sort

had happened. I would have definitely joined the party if I were committed."

Speaking on

the Senate chairman election results, Sanjrani said that he was thankful to all

those who had him re-elected.

"I will

fulfil my responsibilities according to my understanding while taking everyone

on board by giving equal representation," he said.

 
