I and family were defamed after presidential reference: Justice Isa

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Tuesday that he and his family were defamed after the president filed a reference against him. The judge said he didn’t want his good reputation to be tarnished. He said this during his appearance before a 10-judge Supreme Court bench hearing his review petition against the June 19 order in which the apex court quashed the presidential reference. Last week, Justice Isa filed an petition, seeking live broadcast of the case proceedings. The SC bench was headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial. It comprised Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan. The government has not appointed a lawyer to represent it in the case. Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan who would represent the government. The attorney general replied that he was only instructed to receive the court’s notice. During the hearing, Justice Isa said that people are told to go silent when they talk about the fall of Dhaka. The greed of dictators to rule has ruined the country, he added. Concluding the proceedings, Justice Bandial said that the bench would decide on broadcasting the court proceedings on TV. If the court agreed, only government-machinery (state TV) would be used, he said.
Justice Qazi Faez Isa Pakistan

