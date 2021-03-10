Hyderabad: Over 500 stray dogs culled in March

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has killed over 500 stray dogs since March started.

The corporation began a dog-culling campaign in Hyderabad and Latifabad on March 1 after the Sindh High Court ruled that if a person is bitten by a dog, the MPA of that area will be suspended.

According to the municipal officer, the action was taken after cases of dog bites in the city rose.

This year’s first case of rabies was reported in Sindh on February 24 when a man from Khairpur was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre after a rabid dog bit him.

Is culling a solution for dog bites?

According to animal experts, culling does not reduce the chances of a dog bite nor does it control the animal’s population.

“In all these years, we have seen multiple culling campaigns by government authorities but the population of stray dogs remained the same,” Ayesha Chundrigar, an animal rights activist and the founder of the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation, told SAMAA Digital in an interview last month.

“Dogs are territorial and when they see their species decreasing, they mate quickly,” she said. “It’s like survival of the fittest.”

This proves that killing these dogs doesn’t benefit anyone. It’s plain murder, Chundrigar said.

What can instead be done to control their population is to vaccinate and neuter them. If you have stray dogs in your area, here’s what you can do:

If there’s someone in your neighbourhood scared of the animals, you can talk and affirm to them there’s nothing to worry about. These dogs are friendly and won’t attack you unless you initiate first.

Don’t become aggressive with them. If you’re angry, they will sense it and just try to protect themselves.

Feed the dog and become friends with them. Let them register your scent.

There are only two types of dogs that are violent: mothers and alpha males. If you see a violent dog in your area, call up ACF or Rabies Free Pakistan. They will come, take the dog, neuter it and then relocate it to another area.

What to do if a dog bites you

The first thing to do after a dog bite is to wash the wound with soap and water, Dr JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said.

The next most important step is to visit a hospital and get an anti-rabies shot.

A dog bite does not mean that you have been bitten by a dog and you get yourself vaccinated once. You have to get vaccinated four times over a period of 14 days and an immunoglobulin vaccine also has to be administered.

It is very important that you get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible because untreated rabies is 100% fatal, said Dr Jamali.