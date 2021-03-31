Hunting of koonj bird banned in Balochistan’s Kacchi

The Kacchi district administration has banned the hunting of demoiselle crane, which is locally known as the koonj.

Thousands of koonj birds migrate to Balochistan every year and there are mercilessly killed by hunters, the deputy commissioner said in a notification. Hunting of cranes is akin to their genocide, the DC added.

He threatened action against all those who will violate the ban.

Koonj is a species of crane. Its scientific name is Grus Virgo. It’s the smallest among all crane species. These migratory birds travel long distances without landing for water or food.

In 2019, the Balochistan’s Forest and Wildlife Department recovered 29 koonj birds from three suspects during an operation near the Makran Coastal Highway near Lasbela.

The wildlife team received a tip-off that the birds were being smuggled to another city in a vehicle.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.