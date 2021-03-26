Here’s how Asif Zardari ensured Gillani’s Senate appointment

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari reportedly left no stone unturned to ensure that Yousaf Raza Gillani becomes the opposition leader in the Senate.

Till Thursday, PML-N's Azam Tarar was likely to be appointed on the post after receiving the support of 27 senators--which was more than enough to get him elected.

On Friday, it was reported that Zardari has created a unique forward bloc and gotten the support of 30 senators for Gillani's nomination. This bloc comprised members of BAP, an ally of the PTI government, two FATA members, and four independent members led by Dilawar Khan.

Gillani's appointment was confirmed Friday evening. Senate Sherry Rehman said he had the support of PPP’s 21 senators, 2 from Awami National Party, one from Jamaat-e-Islami, two FATA members, and four senators from the independent group created by Senator Dilawar Khan.

Tarar had, on the other hand, the support of 27 senators: 17 from PML-N, five from JUI, two from National Party, one from Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and two from BNP.