HEC Chairperson Tariq Banuri removed from post

The government has removed the chairperson of the Higher Education Commission, Tariq Banuri, from his post, according to a notification issued on March 26.

The orders were passed under Section 6 (composition and constitution of the commission) of the Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002, as amended vide Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

According to the previous law, the tenure of the chairperson lasted for four years. The amendment this year has, however, reduced this time period by two years.

Following the announcement, a new chairperson has yet to be appointed.

Reports reveal that the main reason behind Banuri’s removal was appointing consultants with salaries of Rs0.8 million without following rules. Earlier this year, the National Accountability Bureau sought a response from HEC regarding the matter as well.

Banuri was appointed HEC chairperson in 2018 by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.