Hearings of corruption cases should be televised: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called for in-camera sessions of the corruption cases being heard by accountability courts.

The PML-N leader made the statement while speaking to the media after the hearing of the LNG reference in Islamabad.

“We are saying it every day that cameras should be placed inside the accountability courtrooms so the nation is aware of what is happening,” Abbasi said. “Those who are serving the country are facing cases at this moment.”

He asked if the National Accountability Bureau not realise that coronavirus cases were increasing when it summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for inquiry in a corruption case.

He said that cabinet reshuffling doesn’t help in resolving the issues “replacing an incompetent official with another will not solve a thing.”

The MNA claimed that Pakistan is the only country in the world that did not buy coronavirus vaccines whereas the decisions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decisions are ridiculed openly.

Abbasi went on to say that Pakistan has the highest electricity rates in the world and the per-unit cost will reach Rs35 next months.

He added that an investigation should also be held into the economic mistakes which his party made during its tenure in the tenure.

Case

During the case hearing, Judge Azam Khan expressed anger over the repeated arguments of Abbasi’s lawyer. He remarked that he was not interested in hearing the case repeatedly and told him to talk about the matter openly.

Abbasi’s lawyer argued that the prosecution brings different witnesses whenever they don’t find any pieces of evidence.

The judge remarked that there are 39 other cases that cannot be heard on an everyday basis, adding and are trying to hold its proceedings at least once a month.

He added that the defence should inform the court beforehand about its witnesses.