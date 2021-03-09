Has there been no civilian who deserves respect, asks Iqbal

Says the country can't be run this way

"One by one, every political leader of Pakistan is humiliated, defamed," he told reporters in Lahore. "I still have the bullet of hatred inside my body."

A few days ago, Iqbal recalled, a shoe was hurled at him too.

"These behaviours that the Pakistani state has nurtured... would they take Pakistan towards peace and brotherhood, or a civil war," he asked.

The state should open its eyes and realise that the country cannot be run this way, the PML-N leader said.