Hamza Shahbaz warns of acute water shortage in Pakistan

Hamza Shahbaz said on Tuesday that an acute water shortage would hit Pakistan in the next two decades.

“International reports are saying that an acute water shortage will be taking place in the country within the next two decades,” the PML- N leader told reporters in Lahore.

“The future generation along with farmers will hold us responsible for fighting amongst ourselves instead of resolving the crisis if it happened.”

Hamza lamented that there was no consensus on the Kalabagh dam that had become politicized. He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif made a committee for the Diamer-Bhasha dam and bought 135 acres of land for different power projects that were to add 12,000 megawatts of electricity in the national grid.

The PML-N leader criticized the government for the increase in medicine prices, saying the Pakistan Democratic Movement was working to resolve public issues.

The prices of food items were increasing because of the government policies, he said.

Cotton production in Punjab has been the lowest in the past 28 years, while wheat is now being imported, according to the PML-N leader.

“The price of sugar has crossed Rs100 per kilogram and it is speculated that it would soon be selling for Rs135,” he said.

“Recently, I heard that the price of chicken rose by Rs44 in a single day.”