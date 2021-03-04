Haleem Sheikh discharged from Jinnah hospital, moved to Karachi jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Haleem Adil Sheikh has been shifted to the Central Jail, Karachi after he was discharged from the Jinnah hospital Thursday morning.

He has reportedly been kept in a security cell. B-class facilities are available to him.

The Sindh Assembly opposition leader was moved to the hospital after his health deteriorated on February 22.

Sheikh was arrested in Darsano Chano on February 16 in two cases: interference during an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth, and bringing guns to a polling station during Malir by-polls. The cases were registered against him on February 6 and February 16, respectively.

His judicial remand turned controversial after he accused the PPP members and supporters of attempting to murder him. He first claimed that a four-feet long snake was kept in his cell, and more than 50 men were sent to beat him.

