Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Haleem Sheikh discharged from Jinnah hospital, moved to Karachi jail

He was taken to the hospital on Feb 22

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Haleem Sheikh discharged from Jinnah hospital, moved to Karachi jail

Photo: Haleem Adil Sheikh/Facebook

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Haleem Adil Sheikh has been shifted to the Central Jail, Karachi after he was discharged from the Jinnah hospital Thursday morning.

He has reportedly been kept in a security cell. B-class facilities are available to him.

The Sindh Assembly opposition leader was moved to the hospital after his health deteriorated on February 22.

Related: Haleem Adil Sheikh’s bail rejected in Karachi rioting cases

Sheikh was arrested in Darsano Chano on February 16 in two cases: interference during an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth, and bringing guns to a polling station during Malir by-polls. The cases were registered against him on February 6 and February 16, respectively.

His judicial remand turned controversial after he accused the PPP members and supporters of attempting to murder him. He first claimed that a four-feet long snake was kept in his cell, and more than 50 men were sent to beat him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Haleem Adil Sheikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.