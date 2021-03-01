Haleem Adil Sheikh’s bail rejected in Karachi rioting cases

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi rejected the bail petition of PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh in the two cases registered against him.

Sheikh was arrested in Darsano Chano on February 16 in two cases: interference during an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth, and bringing guns to a polling station during Malir by-polls. The cases were registered against him on February 6 and February 16, respectively.

Samir Sheikh and six others have been granted bail in the cases.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Sindh Assembly opposition leader, has been imprisoned in the Central Jail, Karachi. His judicial remand turned controversial after he accused the PPP members and supporters of attempting to murder him. He first claimed that a four-feet long snake was kept in his cell, and more than 50 men were sent to beat him.

The PPP has, however, denied the charges.

‘All PTI MPAs are Imran Khan’s tigers’

Speaking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly on Monday, Sheikh remarked that all PTI MPAs are Imran Khan’s tigers.

The entire nation has seen what Naya Pakistan wants, he said while speaking to the media outside the Sindh Assembly. “We want to get rid of all forms of corruption.”

He claimed that the “dirty business” taking place during the Senate elections will finally be put to an end. “We just have to see how the election commission ensures that the elections are free and fair.”

