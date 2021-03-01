Video: Whose G3 rifle is this?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

PPP MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon wants to know who owns the G3 rifle that was carried by one of the security guards travelling in Haleem Adil Sheikh's vehicle.

Taking the floor of the assembly on Monday, he held his mobile phone and showed a picture of Sheikh's vehicle and asked about the rifle.

"Please tell us who this rifle belongs it? Does that person have a license to carry the weapon?"

He remarked that Sheikh should tell the assembly from where he did get an automatic weapon. "He had the audacity to carry a prohibited weapon to a constituency during polling."

We can't let such action go unpunished, Memon added. "We won't let anyone hold Sindh hostage. Sindh does not belong to anyone."

