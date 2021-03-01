Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Video: Whose G3 rifle is this?

Sharjeel Inam Memon shares Haleem Sheikh's picture with the gun

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PPP MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon wants to know who owns the G3 rifle that was carried by one of the security guards travelling in Haleem Adil Sheikh's vehicle.

Taking the floor of the assembly on Monday, he held his mobile phone and showed a picture of Sheikh's vehicle and asked about the rifle.

g3 rifle in haleem adil sheikh

"Please tell us who this rifle belongs it? Does that person have a license to carry the weapon?"

He remarked that Sheikh should tell the assembly from where he did get an automatic weapon. "He had the audacity to carry a prohibited weapon to a constituency during polling."

We can't let such action go unpunished, Memon added. "We won't let anyone hold Sindh hostage. Sindh does not belong to anyone."

sharjeel inam memon Sindh Assembly
 
