Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for Covid-19

Former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The news was tweeted by recently appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar. “Just found out that Dr Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen.”

On Monday, President Arif Alvi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for the deadly virus as well.

The president said that he had received his first shot of the vaccine “but the antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week”.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive as well. The premier has been self-isolating at his house since March 20. According to reports, he will get tested again today.

On Tuesday morning, former president Asif Ali Zardari got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Such a relief to see my father @AAliZardari receive his first dose of the vaccine today! Encourage your parents and loved ones to get the vaccine 💉. It is safe and effective SPREAD THE WORD pic.twitter.com/bGTPndoOGq — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) March 29, 2021

Last week, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar announced that the registration of Covid-19 vaccination for people above 50 has begun.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases while 100 people succumbed to the virus.