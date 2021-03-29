Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Hafeez Shaikh removed as finance minister, confirms information minister

Hammad Azhar to be made new finance minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The government has removeed Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Pakistan’s finance minister, Information Minister Shibli Faraz confirmed Monday. "Hammad Azhar has been given additional charge of the finance ministry," Faraz told SAMAA TV. "PM Khan has formed a new finance team and it will be led by Hammad Azhar." Azhar will follow the prime minister's vision and poor people will be given relief, added the minister. This will make Azhar the third finance minister in the PTI government's over two-and -a-half year tenure. The development comes weeks after Shaikh was defeated by PPP Yousaf Raza Gillani in the March 3 Senate elections. In 2019, Shaikh was made Advisor on Finance after Minister for Finance Asad Umar tendered his resignation. He was made the minister for finance in December 2020 for six months. Sheikh's sacking coincides with the draft bill, the SBP Amendment Act 2021, which has been passed by the National Assembly and is currently being discussed in parliament. It is open for debate and hasn't yet become a law. It is up to parliament to strike it down, make changes to the draft or approve it as proposed. The proposed changes will give more autonomy (read power) to the central bank, minimize government (and political intervention), and ensure partial impunity to the SBP's official, in case of any alleged wrongdoing, against any legal action from federal and provincial investigation agencies without prior approval of the SBP Board of Directors.
