Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

‘Hacker sends indecent videos to students from professor’s Facebook account’

The academic teaches at a college in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
‘Hacker sends indecent videos to students from professor’s Facebook account’

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
An Islamabad college professor has lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, saying his Facebook account was hacked more than 15 days ago and the hacker has been sending “indecent” videos to his students. In his complaint, the college professor said the hacker has been harassing his students and sending videos to his female colleagues too. The FIA’s cybercrime wing has been trying to identify and arrest the hacker, according to an FIA spokesperson. Hacking is a crime under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. It is punishable by two years in prison or a fine of Rs500,00 or both.
FaceBook WhatsApp

An Islamabad college professor has lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, saying his Facebook account was hacked more than 15 days ago and the hacker has been sending “indecent” videos to his students.

In his complaint, the college professor said the hacker has been harassing his students and sending videos to his female colleagues too.

The FIA’s cybercrime wing has been trying to identify and arrest the hacker, according to an FIA spokesperson.

Hacking is a crime under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. It is punishable by two years in prison or a fine of Rs500,00 or both.

 
Facebook Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sammaurdunew, Sama urdo news, samaa urdu news, live sama tv, live samaa tv, pak news urdu, sama news live, samma newes
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan rides a jet ski
Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan rides a jet ski
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.