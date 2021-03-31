‘Hacker sends indecent videos to students from professor’s Facebook account’

An Islamabad college professor has lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, saying his Facebook account was hacked more than 15 days ago and the hacker has been sending “indecent” videos to his students.

In his complaint, the college professor said the hacker has been harassing his students and sending videos to his female colleagues too.

The FIA’s cybercrime wing has been trying to identify and arrest the hacker, according to an FIA spokesperson.

Hacking is a crime under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. It is punishable by two years in prison or a fine of Rs500,00 or both.