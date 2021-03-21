Gulalai Ismail wins human rights defenders award

Activist Gulalai Ismail and sister Saba have won the The Andrew Blane Memorial Fund for Human Rights Defenders, the Kota alliance said on its website early this week.

“They co-founded the organisation Aware Girls when only teenagers in their homeland of Pakistan. The organisation has been active in combating violence against women, strengthening leadership skills and political participation in young women, HIV/AIDS prevention among girls and women, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and peace,” it said.

The organisation added that the sisters, their parents and friends have faced persecution by the Pakistani authorities. “As residents of the United States, Gulalai and Saba have continued their important human rights work while adjusting to life in a new country and pursuing their educations.”