Gujarat man killed in motorcycle collision

A young man was killed after being hit by a person who was one-wheeling on his motorcycle in Gujarat.

According to the police, 20-year-old Mujahid had gone to purchase milk when he was hit by a motorcycle on the Qamar Sialvi Road. The motorcyclist was riding on the wrong side of the road.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. He was going to get married in a few days.

The police have launched an investigation. A case has been filed against a person named Faizan.