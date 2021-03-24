Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Groom arrested for aerial firing at Peshawar wedding

Three friends arrested too

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Groom arrested for aerial firing at Peshawar wedding

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A groom and three of his friends were arrested for firing aerial shots at a wedding ceremony in Peshawar's Hayatabad Tuesday night. According to the police, the suspects filmed a video of the firing and put it up on social media. The video shows a police mobile standing outside the wedding venue as well. "We don't know what vehicle it was and who was in it," the investigating officer said, adding that it didn't belong to the Peshawar police. The suspects have been arrested and their weapons have been seized.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A groom and three of his friends were arrested for firing aerial shots at a wedding ceremony in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Tuesday night.

According to the police, the suspects filmed a video of the firing and put it up on social media. The video shows a police mobile standing outside the wedding venue as well.

“We don’t know what vehicle it was and who was in it,” the investigating officer said, adding that it didn’t belong to the Peshawar police.

The suspects have been arrested and their weapons have been seized.

 
aerial firing Hayatabad Peshawar
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
peshawar, peshawar aerial firing, peshawar groom arrested, peshawar hayatabad, hayatabad police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife test positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.