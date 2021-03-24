Groom arrested for aerial firing at Peshawar wedding

A groom and three of his friends were arrested for firing aerial shots at a wedding ceremony in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Tuesday night.

According to the police, the suspects filmed a video of the firing and put it up on social media. The video shows a police mobile standing outside the wedding venue as well.

“We don’t know what vehicle it was and who was in it,” the investigating officer said, adding that it didn’t belong to the Peshawar police.

The suspects have been arrested and their weapons have been seized.