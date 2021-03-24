Govt rejects Nawaz’s request for passport renewal

The federal government has rejected former premier Nawaz Sharif’s request for passport renewal, it emerged Wednesday.

Nawaz, who is in London, approached the government through the Pakistan High Commission in London on February 15 — a day before the expiry of his passport, according to government sources.

The high commission forwarded Nawaz’s letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from where it was sent to the Ministry of Interior.

But the interior ministry strongly opposed it and informed the foreign secretary of all the reservations, the sources said.

The former premier is an absconder and he is facing corruption references, the interior ministry wrote. He can’t be given further relief until he appears before the court, it added.

The ministry recommended no action on Nawaz’s request, according to the sources. It sough details about Nawaz’s treatment and health condition from Pakistan’s additional secretary for Europe.

The ministry asked for fresh updates from Nawaz’s London-based physicians and their names and addresses.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, is in the UK for medical treatment. He was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references respectively. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

NAB has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds. The government allowed him to leave the country in November 2019 for medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated.

Nawaz hasn’t returned since. His bail expired in February 2020. In November 2020, the Islamabad High Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz.