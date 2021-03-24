Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Govt rejects Nawaz’s request for passport renewal

It was filed last month through the Pakistan High Commission

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Govt rejects Nawaz’s request for passport renewal

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The federal government has rejected former premier Nawaz Sharif’s request for passport renewal, it emerged Wednesday.

Nawaz, who is in London, approached the government through the Pakistan High Commission in London on February 15 — a day before the expiry of his passport, according to government sources.

The high commission forwarded Nawaz’s letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from where it was sent to the Ministry of Interior.

But the interior ministry strongly opposed it and informed the foreign secretary of all the reservations, the sources said.

The former premier is an absconder and he is facing corruption references, the interior ministry wrote. He can’t be given further relief until he appears before the court, it added.

The ministry recommended no action on Nawaz’s request, according to the sources. It sough details about Nawaz’s treatment and health condition from Pakistan’s additional secretary for Europe.

Related: Nawaz Sharif passport controversy nothing but politics, says Yousaf Raza Gillani

The ministry asked for fresh updates from Nawaz’s London-based physicians and their names and addresses.

Nawaz, a three-time former premier, is in the UK for medical treatment. He was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references respectively. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

NAB has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds. The government allowed him to leave the country in November 2019 for medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated.

Nawaz hasn’t returned since. His bail expired in February 2020. In November 2020, the Islamabad High Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB Nawaz Sharif Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi zoo, Mumtaz begum, Karachi zoo mumtaz begum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s 'foxy' lady
The mystery of Mumtaz Begum, Karachi Zoo’s ‘foxy’ lady
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Lahore-Sialkot motorway rape: a timeline
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Fact-check: Is a Pakistan-wide lockdown being imposed from Monday?
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Pakistan to review policy on schools on March 24
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this...
Sazgar to launch Haval H6 and Jolion SUVs later this year
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger back online after brief suspension
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.