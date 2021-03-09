Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Govt offers JUI-F Senate deputy chairman’s post: minister

Says 'it will be beneficial for all of us'

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

The PTI government has offered the JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri the post of Senate deputy chairman, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said Tuesday.

“We have offered him to become the deputy [chairman],” Khattak said after a meeting with Sadiq Sanjrani and Maulana Haideri.

“Certainly,” he replied, when asked if the government was making this offer.

“It will be beneficial for all of us,” Khattak said as he looked at Maulana Haideri and Sanjrani but they didn't comment on his remarks.

“We often meet our chairman,” Maulana Haideri said, referring to Sanjrani.

The election for the Senate’s chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12.

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties headed by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Haideri as their joint candidates for chairman and deputy chairman.

The ruling PTI and its allies are backing Sanjrani for the chairman's slot.

After the March 3 Senate polls, opposition parties have 53 members in the house, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.
 
