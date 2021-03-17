Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Govt needs opposition’s cooperation for electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry

Says talking about politics affects society

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government will need opposition parties' cooperation for electoral reforms.

Chaudhry, while talking to SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din, said that the country should move towards reformation now. "We cannot keep fighting the whole day."

The minister said that the policy of the PDM leaders circles around the cases against them and Prime Minister Imran Khan is not letting it go. “This is why the government is telling them to face their cases, make the Parliament active, and recommend changes.”

Fawad claimed that Nawaz Sharif doesn't believe in political struggles and wants to return to Pakistan to gain power. “His politics has ended as he does not want to face his cases and is unwilling to return the looted money.”

The minister stated that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is engaging in immature politics.

“Her mother and grandmother passed away in London and her staying there would not have made a difference. A leader stays with the people and then starts making excuses when they don't want to face cases,” he said.

 
