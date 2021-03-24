Government to discuss O/A- level exam schedule with Cambridge

The government will be holding a meeting with the Cambridge board to discuss the exam schedule of O and A-Level exams in Pakistan, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.

In a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday, he pointed out that Cambridge examinations are starting from April 26.

“We will discuss extending the exam schedule with Cambridge but the final decision will only be announced after the meeting,” the minister said.

Cambridge exams in Pakistan this year will start on April 26 and end on June 11.

O/A level students across the country want the international board to cancel the upcoming May/June 2021 exams. They said that due to online classes, their preparation for the board exams is not sufficient and the syllabi of most of their courses have not been completed.

The students have started a petition addressed to Mahmood demanding cancellation of exams as well. Here are the reasons they have cited for their demands:

Online classes were not up to the standard of education required.

Schools struggled with delivering curriculum due to on/off schedules.

Students and their parents who contracted the virus found it difficult to cope up with their studies.

Hostel students who were forced back home didn’t have a proper environment to study.

Most countries have promoted students based on predicted grades.

Local boards reduced the exam syllabus or delayed assessments but CIE students didn’t have these options.

Other students raised concerns that if they end up with bad grades, which happened with a lot of students last year, it will make it difficult for them to get into their dream universities.

Board exams to be conducted as per schedule

The education minister said that intermediate and matric exams for grades nine, 10, 11, and 12 will be conducted as per schedule.

Mahmood reiterated that last year the government passed students without exams but the same won’t happen this year.

“We don’t know what the coronavirus situation will be in the future but for now we are determined to hold exams.”