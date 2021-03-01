Government increases LPG price by Rs2

The government has increased the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas by Rs2 per kilogramme.

The new price of LPG is Rs160 per kilogram, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said in a notification on Monday.

This means that after the increase, the price of a domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs22 and will cost Rs1,885 and a commercial cylinder will now cost 7,252 after an increase of Rs84.

The prices will be valid for March.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected OGRA’s recommendation of increasing petrol prices by Rs20. Petrol will be sold at the same Rs111.90 per litre.

Below are the prices of petroleum products right now: