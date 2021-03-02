‘Gillani’s victory will take Pakistan politics in a new direction’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan politics will head in a new direction if the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani wins the Senate elections.

The former prime minister, while speaking to the media on Tuesday, seemed optimistic about the Pakistan People’s Party leader’s win. We are hopeful that Gillani will emerge victorious, he remarked.

“It clear that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates know that they have no chance of winning again,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA said. “The parliamentarians will vote after taking into considerating the overall situation.”

Abbasi said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld the secrecy of votes during the Senate elections.

“Parliament will decide if constitutional amendments are required, the rules should be modified or the Election Commission changes its rules according to what is mentioned in the detailed verdict. It also remains to be seen whether it was just advice or the Supreme Court's instructions.”