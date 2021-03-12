Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gillani says he ‘won Senate chairman’s election with 49 votes’

His party has already announced challenging Sadiq Sanjrani's win

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Gillani says he ‘won Senate chairman’s election with 49 votes’

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani has said that he “won the Senate chairman’s election by securing 49 votes”.

Earlier in the day, Sadiq Sanjrani won the election for the Senate chairman’s post, according to Presiding Officer Muzaffar Hussain Shah. Sanjrani received 48 votes.

Gillani ended up receiving 42 votes after seven votes polled in favour of the PDM candidate were rejected. But the PDM candidate claims he won the election.

“I received 49 votes,” he told reporters in Islamabad. “According to that, I won the election.”

Gillani said their legal team was looking into the matter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sadiq Sanjrani senate chairman election YOUSUF RAZA GILLANI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
coronavirus, pakistan and schools, coronavirus and schools, coronavirus schools closed, coronavirus cases, pakistan schools reopened, punjab schools closed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.