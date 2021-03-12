Gillani says he ‘won Senate chairman’s election with 49 votes’

Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani has said that he “won the Senate chairman’s election by securing 49 votes”.

Earlier in the day, Sadiq Sanjrani won the election for the Senate chairman’s post, according to Presiding Officer Muzaffar Hussain Shah. Sanjrani received 48 votes.

Gillani ended up receiving 42 votes after seven votes polled in favour of the PDM candidate were rejected. But the PDM candidate claims he won the election.

“I received 49 votes,” he told reporters in Islamabad. “According to that, I won the election.”

Gillani said their legal team was looking into the matter.