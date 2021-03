PDM candidate says he has majority of votes

PDM candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said on Friday that he has already won the Senate chairman election.

The former prime minister will contest

the election against PTI’s Sadiq Sanjrani.

"We have already we have the majority," he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad. "You should not worry."

Gillani, commenting on PTI’s claims of having more votes, said they will make such statements as an excuse to not run away from the election.