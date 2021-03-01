Gillani asks PM Khan to vote for him in Senate

Yousuf Raza Gillani, the PDM candidate for Senate seat from Islamabad, has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan and sought his support for himself in the March 3 polls.

The former prime minister said in his letter that political and ideological differences between politicians are the “beauty of the democracy”.

All political parties need to stay together to maintain the sanctity of the parliament, he said.

Polling to elect 48 senators will be held on March 3. Twelve senators will be elected each from KP and Balochistan. Eleven members will be elected from Sindh and two from Islamabad.

All 11 senators from Punjab have already been elected unopposed after an understanding between the PTI and the PML-N.

Gillani’s main rival from Islamabad is PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.