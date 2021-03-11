Thursday, March 11, 2021  | 26 Rajab, 1442
Gilgit-Baltistan becomes Pakistan's first 'corona-free zone'

No active, new cases reported in the region

Posted: Mar 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has declared the region Pakistan’s first “corona-free zone” after no active coronavirus cases were reported.

According to the province’s focal person Dr Shah Zaman, there were no active cases in 10 districts of the region. All the existing patients, too, have been discharged after successful recoveries.

“Despite limited resources, the virus has been controlled, he said, adding that the government intends to maintain the trend through precautions and vaccine deployment.

The reports of the tests conducted in the region today [Thursday] will come out later at night.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s first COVID-19 patient was a woman who was confirmed to have the virus in March 2020.

In the last 24 hours, 2,258 new cases were reported countrywide, while 53 people succumbed to the virus. The highest number of cases were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab. Here’s a province-wide breakdown:

  • Punjab: 1,290 cases
  • Islamabad: 350 cases
  • KP: 289 cases
  • Sindh: 256 cases
  • AJK: 57 cases
  • Balochistan: 16 cases

The rise in cases was noted by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan in a National Command and Operation Meeting on Wednesday. The government has, therefore, made announced these decisions:

  • People to wear masks in public spaces at all times.
  • 50% of employees to work from home.
  • Commercial activities to close at 10pm.
  • Amusement parks to close at 6pm.
  • The decision regarding reopening wedding halls, indoor dining, cinemas on March 15 has been taken back.
  • Outdoor dining to continue.

 
