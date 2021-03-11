Gilgit-Baltistan becomes Pakistan’s first ‘corona-free zone’

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has declared the region Pakistan’s first “corona-free zone” after no active coronavirus cases were reported.

According to the province’s focal person Dr Shah Zaman, there were no active cases in 10 districts of the region. All the existing patients, too, have been discharged after successful recoveries.

“Despite limited resources, the virus has been controlled, he said, adding that the government intends to maintain the trend through precautions and vaccine deployment.

The reports of the tests conducted in the region today [Thursday] will come out later at night.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s first COVID-19 patient was a woman who was confirmed to have the virus in March 2020.

In the last 24 hours, 2,258 new cases were reported countrywide, while 53 people succumbed to the virus. The highest number of cases were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab. Here’s a province-wide breakdown:

Punjab: 1,290 cases

1,290 cases Islamabad: 350 cases

350 cases KP: 289 cases

289 cases Sindh: 256 cases

256 cases AJK: 57 cases

57 cases Balochistan: 16 cases

The rise in cases was noted by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan in a National Command and Operation Meeting on Wednesday. The government has, therefore, made announced these decisions: