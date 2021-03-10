Ghinwa Bhutto issued notice for not holding party elections

The Election Commission issued on Tuesday a show-cause to Ghinwa Bhutto for holding elections of her party, Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto.

She has been given seven days to submit her reply.

The electoral body said that all parties must hold inter-party elections. The failure to do so will lead to ECP not issuing any symbol to the party and it won’t be able to contest any elections.

Ghinwa is the widow of Murtaza Bhutto and the daughter-in-law of former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.