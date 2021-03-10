Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Ghinwa Bhutto issued notice for not holding party elections

She has been given seven days to submit reply

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Ghinwa Bhutto issued notice for not holding party elections

Photo: File

The Election Commission issued on Tuesday a show-cause to Ghinwa Bhutto for holding elections of her party, Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto.

She has been given seven days to submit her reply.

The electoral body said that all parties must hold inter-party elections. The failure to do so will lead to ECP not issuing any symbol to the party and it won’t be able to contest any elections.

Ghinwa is the widow of Murtaza Bhutto and the daughter-in-law of former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ghinwa bhutto
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Pakistani drug lords take Nigerian mafia for a ride
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Shift the remaining PSL matches to UAE: Karachi Kings owner
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.