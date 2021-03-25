Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Health

Get vaccinated or don’t work, Sindh minister tells healthcare workers

Says she herself received the same vaccine

Posted: Mar 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Get vaccinated or don’t work, Sindh minister tells healthcare workers

A health worker receives a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi. Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Sindh healthcare workers declining to get the coronavirus vaccine shots will not be allowed to work at health facilities, Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho warned Thursday. So far, 14,2315 healthcare workers have registered themselves for vaccination, Dr Pechuho said in a statement. But there are 33,356 workers who have yet to register themselves. The minister said healthcare workers might be avoiding the vaccine because of “fake news” and “disinformation”. She said she herself received the same vaccine and found no major side effects. Healthcare workers, who have not received the vaccine, could infect others because they have been in contact with suspected coronavirus patients since the pandemic hit Pakistan, Dr Pechuho said. They will not be allowed to endanger the lives of others, she added.
Sindh healthcare workers declining to get the coronavirus vaccine shots will not be allowed to work at health facilities, Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho warned Thursday.

So far, 14,2315 healthcare workers have registered themselves for vaccination, Dr Pechuho said in a statement. But there are 33,356 workers who have yet to register themselves.

The minister said healthcare workers might be avoiding the vaccine because of “fake news” and “disinformation”.

She said she herself received the same vaccine and found no major side effects.

Healthcare workers, who have not received the vaccine, could infect others because they have been in contact with suspected coronavirus patients since the pandemic hit Pakistan, Dr Pechuho said.

They will not be allowed to endanger the lives of others, she added.

 
