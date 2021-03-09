Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Gabol calls govt’s Senate seat offer to PDM a ‘failure’

Says 'there's a limit to hypocrisy'

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nabeel Gabol said on Tuesday that the government offer of the Senate deputy chairman seat to the Pakistan Democratic Movement was the former's failure.

Gabol said this on SAMAA TV's show 7 se 8 Tuesday. "Government members who used to call the PDM an alliance of thieves are today offering Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri the Senate deputy chairman's slot," he lamented.

"There is a limit to hypocrisy," the PPP leader remarked.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak offered Maulana Haideri the post on behalf of the ruling coalition. “We have offered him to become the deputy [chairman],” Khattak said after a meeting with Sadiq Sanjrani and Maulana Haideri Tuesday.

“Certainly,” he replied, when asked if the government was making this offer.

“It will be beneficial for all of us,” the minister said as he looked at Maulana Haideri and Sanjrani but they didn’t comment on the remarks.

Gabol said the government's offer to the PDM was an "acknowledgement of its failure".

JUI-F's Hafiz Hamdullah, who was also on the panel, said how could they accept the offer when they didn't recognise Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

He said a PDM meeting presided over by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi decided to nominate Maulana Haideri as their candidate for the Senate deputy chairman's post.

The JUI-F leader said the Senate chairman should be from the opposition as it had majority seats in the Senate.

After the March 3 Senate polls, opposition parties have 53 members in the house, while the PTI and its allies have 47 seats.
