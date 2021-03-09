Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Franchises want Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports

Reports suggested PCB wanted to host all matches in Karachi

Posted: Mar 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Franchises want Lahore to host remaining PSL 2021 matches: reports

Photo Courtesy: PSL

Five out of the six franchises have reportedly urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to shift the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 to Lahore.

The sixth edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after seven players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Only 14 matches out of the 34 scheduled have been possible in the competition which began on February 20.

As per ESPNCricinfo, five out of the six franchises have asked the PCB to shift the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 to Lahore.

The report further stated that a decision regarding the matter will be taken in the next meeting which is going to be held in the coming days.

Lahore was originally scheduled to host 14 of the 34 matches of the PSL 2021 from March 10 onwards, which included the final of the competition which was planned to be organised at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 22.

