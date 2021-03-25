Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Four-year-old murdered after rape in Kohat

Her family staged a protest

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
A four-year-old was murdered after rape in Kohat on Wednesday.

Her family claimed that the child had left the house to go to a nearby shop but never returned. They looked everywhere for her and then filed a missing person complaint at the area police station.

The child’s body was found the next day.

The police sent her body for a postmortem examination and medical test. It proved that she had been raped.

The child’s family staged a protest on the University Road on Thursday and demanded justice.

The DIG assured them that the suspects will be arrested soon.

