Four-year-old murdered after rape in Kohat

Her family staged a protest
A four-year-old was murdered after rape in Kohat on Wednesday.
Her family claimed that the child had left the house to go to a nearby shop but never returned. They looked everywhere for her and then filed a missing person complaint at the area police station.
The child’s body was found the next day.
The police sent her body for a postmortem examination and medical test. It proved that she had been raped.
The child’s family staged a protest on the University Road on Thursday and demanded justice.
The DIG assured them that the suspects will be arrested soon.