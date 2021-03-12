Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Four-year-old Multan boy goes missing from Lahore hospital

He was last seen inside General Hospital's emergency ward

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

A four-year-old boy from Multan went missing from Lahore’s General Hospital on Friday, the police and his family said.

His mother told reporters that she came to Lahore with her husband and son. The family was staying at a guest house near the hospital.

CCTV footage showed an unidentified man taking the boy to the emergency ward of the hospital. The man and the boy have not been seen since.

The boy’s father said he informed the police of his son’s disappearance but they didn’t take immediate action.

The police, however, said they watched the CCTV footage and the statements of hospital staffers were being recorded to expedite the investigation.

 
Lahore
