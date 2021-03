Four teenage friends were found dead in Bannu’s Janikhel on Sunday.

Their bodies were found buried in a graveyard.

They have been identified as Atifullah, Ahmed Khan, Rafamullah, Muhammad Rahim Khan. They were aged between 14 to 18 years.

The police said that they were all residents of Handi Khailjani village and had come to Janikhel for hunting.

A case has been registered against identified men and the police are investigating it.