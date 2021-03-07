Four Peshawar neighbourhoods placed under smart lockdown

A smart lockdown has been imposed in four neighbourhoods of Peshawar because of the rising coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner of the city, the sealed areas include Hayatabad’s Phase IV, Peshawar Cantt’s Shami Road, Phase VII in Hayatabad, and University Town’s Muslimabad.

All hospitals and medical stores in these areas will remain open throughout the day. Congregational prayers inside mosques have been restricted to five people.

Milk shops will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Grocery stores will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Bakeries will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Petrol pumps will be open from 9am to 7pm.

Residents will not be allowed to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and people without masks will be fined.

The lockdown will come into effect on Sunday, March 7, and will last until further notice. The police have been instructed to ensure coronavirus SOPs in these areas are being implemented.

So far, the virus has claimed 13,205 lives in Pakistan. In the last 24 hours, 1,780 new cases were reported countrywide.