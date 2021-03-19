Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Four men killed in Lodhran gun attack

Victims were returning from relative’s murder case hearing

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Four people were killed in a shooting incident in Lodhran.

The firing took place at Allah Wiraya Chowk along the Mailsi Road.

The victims Abbas, Riaz, Mustafa and Bilal were attacked by gunmen, in a car, after returning from a murder case of their relative Musa Phal.

The victims died on the spot. Two passers-by were also injured.

A relative claimed that a dispute has been taking place since they rejected a marriage proposal for Musa Phal.  

The bodies were taken to the hospital.

