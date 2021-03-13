Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Four men arrested for gang raping Lahore woman: police

DNA samples of suspects collected

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Four men arrested for gang raping Lahore woman: police

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Four men were arrested for gang raping a woman in Lahore's Nishter Colony, the police said on Saturday. According to the police, the crime took place Friday night when the suspects tricked the woman by promising her a job and took her to an empty apartment and raped her there. The survivor's husband has registered a complaint against the perpetrators, identified as Usman, Moazzam, Kaleemullah, and Zohaib. The police have arrested and started questioning them. "A medical exam of the woman will be conducted later in the day while DNA samples of the suspects have been collected," the investigation officer said. An FIR has been registered and an investigation into the case has begun. The survivor's family has appealed to the government to hang the perpetrators.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Four men were arrested for gang raping a woman in Lahore’s Nishter Colony, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the crime took place Friday night when the suspects tricked the woman by promising her a job and took her to an empty apartment and raped her there.

The survivor’s husband has registered a complaint against the perpetrators, identified as Usman, Moazzam, Kaleemullah, and Zohaib. The police have arrested and started questioning them.

“A medical exam of the woman will be conducted later in the day while DNA samples of the suspects have been collected,” the investigation officer said.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation into the case has begun. The survivor’s family has appealed to the government to hang the perpetrators.

 
gang rape Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Lahore gang rape, Lahore rape, Lahore men rape woman, Lahore crime, Lahore Nishter colony,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly's confidence
PM Imran Khan wins National Assembly’s confidence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.