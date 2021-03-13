Four men arrested for gang raping Lahore woman: police

Four men were arrested for gang raping a woman in Lahore’s Nishter Colony, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the crime took place Friday night when the suspects tricked the woman by promising her a job and took her to an empty apartment and raped her there.

The survivor’s husband has registered a complaint against the perpetrators, identified as Usman, Moazzam, Kaleemullah, and Zohaib. The police have arrested and started questioning them.

“A medical exam of the woman will be conducted later in the day while DNA samples of the suspects have been collected,” the investigation officer said.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation into the case has begun. The survivor’s family has appealed to the government to hang the perpetrators.