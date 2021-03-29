Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Labourer killed in Karachi factory roof collapse

Eight people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Labourer killed in Karachi factory roof collapse

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
A labourer was killed and eight injured after the roof of a factory collapsed in Karachi's SITE Monday afternoon. According to rescue teams, there are reports of more people stuck under the debris. Police and ambulances have reached the factory and have begun a rescue operation. The injured labourers have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue officials said that the accident took place after a fire broke out at a boiler in the factory. The story will be updated as more details come in.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A labourer was killed and eight injured after the roof of a factory collapsed in Karachi’s SITE Monday afternoon.

According to rescue teams, there are reports of more people stuck under the debris. Police and ambulances have reached the factory and have begun a rescue operation.

The injured labourers have been rushed to the hospital.

Rescue officials said that the accident took place after a fire broke out at a boiler in the factory.

The story will be updated as more details come in.

 
karachi factory SITE
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi factory, Karachi SITE, karachi factory roof collapse, police, ambulances
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Hyundai reveals the price of its Elantra sedan
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is not cancelling exams this year: Shafqat Mahmood
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Lahore, Islamabad schools closed till April 11
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
Pak Suzuki returns to profit after two years
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Karachi temperatures to rise next week: Met office
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
Pakistan increases profit rates on National Savings schemes
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
Coronavirus restrictions: Outdoor dining till 10pm, cultural festivals banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.