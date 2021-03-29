Labourer killed in Karachi factory roof collapse

A labourer was killed and eight injured after the roof of a factory collapsed in Karachi’s SITE Monday afternoon.

According to rescue teams, there are reports of more people stuck under the debris. Police and ambulances have reached the factory and have begun a rescue operation.

The injured labourers have been rushed to the hospital.

Rescue officials said that the accident took place after a fire broke out at a boiler in the factory.

The story will be updated as more details come in.