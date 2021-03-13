Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Four killed, 20 injured in Burewala bus collision

It occurred near Zaheer Nagar

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Four killed, 20 injured in Burewala bus collision

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
Four people were killed and 20 injured after two passenger coaches collided near Burewala's Zaheer Nagar Saturday morning. According to Rescue 1122, a woman, two children, and a man died on spot. The bodies and 10 critically injured passengers have been moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. The 10 remaining passengers were provided medical aid on the spot and allowed to go home, a rescue official said. The bus was travelling from Burewala to Multan. The police said that the other passenger bus was travelling from Multan to Burewala. The assistant commissioner has reached the accident site and is looking over the rescue operation.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Four people were killed and 20 injured after two passenger coaches collided near Burewala’s Zaheer Nagar Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman, two children, and a man died on spot. The bodies and 10 critically injured passengers have been moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The 10 remaining passengers were provided medical aid on the spot and allowed to go home, a rescue official said.

The bus was travelling from Burewala to Multan. The police said that the other passenger bus was travelling from Multan to Burewala.

The assistant commissioner has reached the accident site and is looking over the rescue operation.

 
burewala road accident
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
burewala road accident, multan, passenger coach, passenger bus collision,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Karachi zoo in-charge suspended for letting people park for Rs100
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Lahore motorway rape Day 181: Statements of 25 witnesses recorded
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
Nepra reduces Karachi power tariff from March
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
PTI-backed Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman for the second time
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
USEFP announces Fulbright scholarships for Pakistani students
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Lahore, Islamabad schools to be closed for two weeks
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Three killed, 10 injured in firing outside Gujranwala housing society
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
Aurat March 2021: Pakistan women demand better healthcare
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.