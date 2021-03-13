Four killed, 20 injured in Burewala bus collision

Four people were killed and 20 injured after two passenger coaches collided near Burewala’s Zaheer Nagar Saturday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman, two children, and a man died on spot. The bodies and 10 critically injured passengers have been moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The 10 remaining passengers were provided medical aid on the spot and allowed to go home, a rescue official said.

The bus was travelling from Burewala to Multan. The police said that the other passenger bus was travelling from Multan to Burewala.

The assistant commissioner has reached the accident site and is looking over the rescue operation.