Four found dead in Rahim Yar Khan house

Another person died during treatment

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Four people were found dead inside a house in Rahim Yar Khan Thursday night.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Airport police station.

The police said a woman and three children were found dead in a house, which was locked from the inside, in Chak 135.

Related: Rahim Yar Khan man kills wife, daughter over money

The bodies were shifted to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital for their postmortem examination.

An injured person was also found and taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police added that victims were killed with a sharp object.

The murder weapon has also been recovered.

