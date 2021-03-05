Four found dead in Rahim Yar Khan house

Four people were found dead inside a house in Rahim Yar Khan Thursday night.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Airport police station.

The police said a woman and three children were found dead in a house, which was locked from the inside, in Chak 135.

The bodies were shifted to the Shaikh Zayed Hospital for their postmortem examination.

An injured person was also found and taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police added that victims were killed with a sharp object.

The murder weapon has also been recovered.