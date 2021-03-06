Four Faisalabad men arrested for attacking Dolphin Force officers

Four men were arrested for opening fire at Dolphin Force officers in Faisalabad, the police said Friday night.

According to the police, the officers had stopped a car for snap checking but the men inside it attacked them after which the officers fired in response.

During the conflict, five pedestrians were injured. The suspects suffered injuries as well and were arrested. “We have seized stolen jewellery and unlicensed weapons from their possession,” the investigation officer said.

The perpetrators were proclaimed by the police in multiple areas of Punjab. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.