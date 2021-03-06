Saturday, March 6, 2021  | 21 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Four Faisalabad men arrested for attacking Dolphin Force officers

Five people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Four Faisalabad men arrested for attacking Dolphin Force officers

Photo: File

Listen
Four men were arrested for opening fire at Dolphin Force officers in Faisalabad, the police said Friday night. According to the police, the officers had stopped a car for snap checking but the men inside it attacked them after which the officers fired in response. During the conflict, five pedestrians were injured. The suspects suffered injuries as well and were arrested. "We have seized stolen jewellery and unlicensed weapons from their possession," the investigation officer said. The perpetrators were proclaimed by the police in multiple areas of Punjab. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Dolphin Force Faisalabad

Four men were arrested for opening fire at Dolphin Force officers in Faisalabad, the police said Friday night.

According to the police, the officers had stopped a car for snap checking but the men inside it attacked them after which the officers fired in response.

During the conflict, five pedestrians were injured. The suspects suffered injuries as well and were arrested. “We have seized stolen jewellery and unlicensed weapons from their possession,” the investigation officer said.

The perpetrators were proclaimed by the police in multiple areas of Punjab. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
Faisalabad police, Faisalabad dolphin force, dolphin force attacked, Faisalabad police, Punjab police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Senate Elections 2021: Yousuf Raza Gillani elected senator from Islamabad
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Karachi water supply to be disrupted for 72 hours: KWSB
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Lahore motorway rape Day 175: Court indicts Malhi, Shafqat Bagga
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
Watch: Indian pilot Abhinandan’s never seen before video
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf's latest picture
All Pakistan Muslim League shares Pervez Musharraf’s latest picture
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Islamabad murder: Protesters block Murree Road
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
Protest erupts in Abbottabad following blasphemy charges against inmate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.