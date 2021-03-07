Sunday, March 7, 2021  | 22 Rajab, 1442
Four children injured in explosion outside Ubauro DSP office

Area cordoned off by police, Rangers

Posted: Mar 7, 2021
Posted: Mar 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Listen
Four children were injured in an explosion outside the office of the deputy superintendent of police in Ghotki's Ubauro Sunday afternoon. According to witnesses, the children were playing in the area when the explosion occurred. They have been rushed to the Ubauro Katcheri Hospital. The police and Rangers personnel have reached the site and have cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad from Sukkur has been called in as well. The intensity of the blast cannot be ascertained yet but investigations are underway.
