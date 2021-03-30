Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Former Sindh Bank president to be indicted in laundering case

Bilal Sheikh accused of causing Rs25 billion loss to exchequer

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Former Sindh Bank president to be indicted in laundering case

Photo; File

An accountability court in Islamabad will indict 19 suspects in fake accounts and a money-laundering case on April 21.

A total of 19 people are named in the case, including former Sindh Bank president Bilal Sheikh, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Aftab Memon and Omni Group head Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Sheikh is accused of approving a loan of Rs50 billion to the Omni Group which led to a loss of Rs25 billion to the national exchequer.

The reference was heard by Justice Azam Khan.

Prosecutor Usman Mirza requested the court to indict the accused. He added that its reference should be considered the final one as it does not want to file any supplementary reference.

The accused have been summoned for the indictment.

accountability court Bilal Sheikh NAB
 
