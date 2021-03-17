Food security, climate change part of national security: Imran Khan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue has brought different stakeholders together to define national security and make the process of nation-building more inclusive, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

"Food security and climate change are now considered a part of national security too," he remarked while speaking during the inaugural session of the two-day conference at Islamabad's National Library.

No one used to talk about climate change five years ago but people are becoming more aware now. The federal government has launched its 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme to fight the effects of climate change. He said that Pakistan will take steps agreed upon in the Paris Accord.

Related: PM Khan launches olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Pakistan is moving towards a food crisis, and no one is even thinking about it. We imported four million tonnes of wheat last year. "In April, we will announce a comprehensive plan for food security."

There can't be national security in a country with a pool of poor people being governed by a small rich minority. "We have to own our country and national security means that a nation stands united."

Pakistan has been given subsidies on wheat and other products but we will plan on giving targeted subsidies on fertilisers, ghee, and other agricultural items to the farmers. "This will bring a revolution."

Related: PTI’s environment policy recognised globally: PM Imran Khan

We have to focus on economic growth too and for that, we have to improve our trading ties with our neighbours, the premier said. "We have access to the world's two biggest markets" and we have to use this to our advantage, he remarked.

If Afghanistan becomes stable then it will prove to be beneficial for the entire region. He shared that Pakistan is in talks with Uzbekistan on making a train route with it.

With India, we are focusing on forming civilised relations. After August 5, 2019, there was a complete breakdown of relations between the two neighbouring countries. "If they give Kashmiris the right to determination, then it will benefit both India and Pakistan."

Islamabad Security Dialogue

The conference has been organised by the National Security Division in collaboration with its Advisory Board, comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

A new strategic direction will be unveiled at the conference based on a comprehensive security framework in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of peace, regional connectivity, and development partnerships with the world, according to the conference's press statement.

PM Khan even launched an advisory portal set up by the National Security Division to engage think tanks and academia in policymaking. The portal will be a dedicated and integrated platform through which major think tanks and universities working on the subject of national security will be able to share policy recommendations directly with the NSD.