Legendary folksinger Reshma’s son Sawan has passed away in Lahore.

Sawan was taken to the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest Monday night.

According to his family, the time and venue of his funeral prayers will be announced soon.

He was working at the Sui Northern Gas Company and enjoyed singing too.

His mother Reshma passed away in 2013. She holds a number of honours, including Sitara-e-Imtiaz, which is the third highest civilian honour in Pakistan.