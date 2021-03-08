Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
Five terror suspects killed in Mastung: police

Explosives, weapons seized

Posted: Mar 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Five terror suspects killed in Mastung: police

Photo: File

ctd Terrorists

The Counter-Terrorism Department killed five alleged terrorists in Balochistan’s Mastung, the security officials said Monday.

According to the spokesperson of the CTD, the operation was conducted after an arrested terror suspect revealed that five men from the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army were residing in a house in Mastung and were planning an attack in Quetta.

When the police reached the house, the suspects opened fire at the officers. Five were killed during the exchange of fire, while others fled.

“We have seized 10 kilogrammes of explosives, detonators, and three Kalashnikovs,” the spokesperson said.

The perpetrators were wanted in multiple bomb blast cases across the province. They have been identified as Shah Nazar, Arif Mari, Yousaf Mari, Samiullah and Jameel Ahmed.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the accomplices of the deceased terrorists.

 
